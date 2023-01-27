Priscilla Presley Takes Steps to Assume Control of Lisa Marie Presley's Estate, Questions Document Giving Control to Granddaughter Riley Keough

Priscilla Presley is taking steps to assume control over her late daughter’s estate.

The 77-year-old ex of Elvis Presley and mother to Lisa Marie Presley has reportedly taken steps in court to contest a document that gave control of the estate to Lisa Marie‘s daughter Riley Keough.

The document in question was created in 2016, according to Yahoo Entertainment. The purpose was to appoint Riley and Lisa Marie‘s late son Benjamin Keough as trustees of the estate. In the process, Priscilla and former business manager Barry Siegel were stripped of the title.

Priscilla has reportedly taken issue with the document, which was not notarized and reportedly appears to have several other issues.

In court documents examined by the outlet, Priscilla made it clear that she didn’t want to remove Riley from her mother’s estate. She simply wanted to share the responsibility of managing it alongside her.

She believed that Barry, whom Lisa Marie had a very public falling out with, would relinquish his title of co-trustee if the older document in upheld.

“Accordingly, in such event, Riley would become a co-trustee with [Priscilla] with respect to the trust and all trust created thereunder. Notwithstanding the foregoing, since Riley is over the age of 30, she may act as a co-trustee of her subtrust upon delivering a written instrument signed by her consenting to act in such capacity,” the document read.

Neither Priscilla or Riley appear to have commented on the matter publicly.

Priscilla opened up about her daughter’s death earlier this week, thanking fans for their support during the “dark painstaking journey.”