Priscilla Presley Calls Daughter Lisa Marie Presley's Death a 'Dark Painstaking Journey'

Priscilla Presley is once again speaking out after the death of her daughter Lisa Marie Presley.

One week after Lisa Marie was laid to rest at Graceland, Priscilla, 77, took to social media on Thursday (January 26) to thank fans for all of their support during this “dark painstaking journey.”

“To YOU, I’m truly overwhelmed with your words, your prayers, your love and your support,” Priscilla tweeted. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart in trying to help me get through this loss. Every parent who has lost a daughter or son knows what a dark painstaking journey it is. 💔”

Lisa Marie, who was the only child of Elvis Presley, passed away at the age of 54 on January 12 after going into cardiac arrest. She was buried alongside her father and her late son Benjamin Keough at Graceland on January 19.

Earlier this week, Lisa Marie‘s daughter Riley Keough shared a photo from the last time she saw her mom.