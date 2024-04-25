Kathie Lee Gifford Confirms Relationship Status, Shares New Life Motto

Kathie Lee Gifford is confirming her relationship status after months of speculation.

The 70-year-old author and former Today show anchor has revealed she is in fact single again after a breakup with a mystery man earlier this year.

On the Today show in February, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager seemingly confirmed Kathie and her man split.

Now, Kathie is speaking out about her split and what she’s learning about herself.

At the QVC Summit in Las Vegas, Kathie confirmed her and her “very special” man were broken up, and she has a new motto she’s living by.

“My new mantra was going to be my joy is non-negotiable. I’ll negotiate time. I’ll negotiate money with you. But my joy, I can’t,” she told People. “I was in a relationship for several years that just ended recently. And you know, it’s always hard because when you love someone, you love someone deeply. It’s something you miss when it doesn’t last.”

“You aren’t supposed to marry everyone you fall in love with. And I don’t want to love easily,” Kathie added. “I’ve been loved three times in my entire life. It’s the people who have meant something deep and powerful in your life that are the hardest things to get over.”

