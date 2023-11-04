Top Stories
Taylor Swift & Sophie Turner Get Dinner with 3 Chiefs WAGs, Including Brittany Mahomes! (Photos)

Travis Barker Revealed the Meaning of His & Kourtney Kardashian's Baby's Name Back in July

BravoCon 2023 Recap: 10 Biggest Moments (So Far!) You Missed If You Didn't Attend!

7 Biggest Stories of the Week (From Matthew Perry's Shocking Death to Kourtney Kardashian's Baby News)

Sat, 04 November 2023 at 10:59 pm

Armie Hammer Shows Off His Workout Routine, Jokes About Overcoming 'Land Mines' & Shares Message With Fans

Armie Hammer Shows Off His Workout Routine, Jokes About Overcoming 'Land Mines' & Shares Message With Fans

Armie Hammer is showing off his sense of humor following his return to Instagram.

The 37-year-old Call Me By Your Name actor shared his first post in a few years on the platform this week.

On Saturday (November 4), he returned once again to share a video from his workout routine. He paired it with a joke about the “land mines” he’s faced amid allegations of cannibalism and sexual assault.

Head inside to see Armie Hammer’s post…

“Been a lot of land mines over the last couple years… finally found one that works for me,” he captioned a video of himself lifting weights in what appears to be his basement. The clip was shared on his Instagram story.

Armie added a second message with his fans, writing, “All jokes aside thank you all for the love and support.”

If you need an update on where Armie is at, it was determined that he would not be charged with sexual assault stemming from the allegations earlier this year. He and his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers settled their divorce.

Armie shaved his head this summer, debuting a new look. He also gave an extensive interview that touched on his past and contained some serious revelations.

Check out the new photos of Armie Hammer’s workout below…

Photos: Getty, Instagram/Armie Hammer
