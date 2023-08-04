Riley Keough Named 'Heir' To Lisa Marie Presley's Estate & New Owner of Graceland

Riley Keough is now the owner of Graceland.

After a short legal battle with her grandmother, Priscilla Presley, the 34-year-old actress has been named the sole trustee for her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley‘s estate.

With that title comes a lot of things, on top of being the new owner of Graceland.

According to Deadline, a new amendment was added to Lisa Marie‘s will that names Riley the sole heir.

Riley can now be referred to as the “head” of the Promenade Trust.

She’ll preside over the trusts of her half sisters, twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, who Lisa Marie shared with fourth husband, Michael Lockwood.

In addition, Priscilla will be a special adviser to the trust, and will also receive a monthly payment. Priscilla is also allowed to be buried at Graceland, which was laid out in the settlement between the two.

Just recently, details about the amendment to Lisa Marie’s will were revealed and the terms of the new agreement was laid out.

