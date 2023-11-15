Taika Waititi Gets Support from Wife Rita Ora at 'Next Goal Wins' Premiere

Taika Waititi is stepping out for the premiere of his new movie!

The 48-year-old actor, director, and writer got support from wife Rita Ora at the premiere of Next Goal Wins on Tuesday (November 14) held at the AMC The Grove 14 in Los Angeles.

Fellow cast members in attendance included Michael Fassbender, Kaimana, Will Arnett, and Rhys Darby.

Next Goal Wins follows the American Samoa soccer team, infamous for their 31-0 FIFA loss in 2001, and their unorthodox coach.

With the World Cup Qualifiers approaching, the team hires down-on-his-luck, maverick coach Thomas Rongen (Fassbender) hoping he will turn the world’s worst soccer team around in this heartfelt underdog comedy.

Next Goal Wins hits theaters on Nov. 17 – watch the trailer!

