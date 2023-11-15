Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Silence After Giving Birth to Wish Travis Barker a Happy Birthday

Celebrities Who Waited Until Marriage to Have Sex, Plus the 2 Stars Who Are Still Virgins at 39 &amp; 41

Courteney Cox Breaks Silence on Matthew Perry's Tragic Death

Keke Palmer &amp; Darius Jackson's Moms Are Feuding Amid Abuse Claims, Text Messages Revealed

Wed, 15 November 2023 at 1:52 am

Chrishell Stause Supports Spouse G Flip at ARIA Music Awards 2023 in Sydney

Chrishell Stause Supports Spouse G Flip at ARIA Music Awards 2023 in Sydney

Chrishell Stause and G Flip are hitting the red carpet!

The married couple posed for photos while arriving at the 2023 ARIA Music Awards on Wednesday (November 15) held at Hordern Pavilion in Sydney, Australia.

For the awards show, Chrishell, 42, stunned in a pale pink corset top and matching skit with a high slit while G Flip, 30, sported a long, black leather vest, white shirt, and silver trousers.

G Flip is nominated for six ARIA awards this year, including Best Solo Artist and Album of the Year for their album Drummer.

Netflix recently debuted the trailer for the Selling Sunset season seven reunion, which features Chrishell‘s ex Jason Oppenheim getting hooked up to a lie detector test and asked if he’s still in love with her. Watch it here!

Click through the gallery inside for 20+ pictures of Chrishell Stause and G Flip arriving at the awards show…
Photos: Getty Images
