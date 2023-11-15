Addison Rae Returns to Red Carpet For First Time in 9 Months at 'Thanksgiving' Premiere

Addison Rae wears a sheer look while stepping out for the premiere of her new movie Thanksgiving held at Vista Theatre on Tuesday (November 14) in Los Angeles.

This is the first time the 23-year-old TikTok star turned actress has been on the red carpet nearly all year.

The last time she was out on an event carpet was back in February for W Magazine‘s 2023 Best Performances Party.

Joining Addison at the Thanksgiving premiere were her co-stars Milo Manheim, Nell Verlaque, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Rick Hoffman and more. Director Eli Roth was also in attendance.

Find out more and see all of the cast attending the premiere inside…

The new film is based on a fake trailer in the movie Grindhouse, and takes place when after a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorizes Plymouth, Massachusetts – the birthplace of the holiday. Picking off residents one by one, what begins as random revenge killings are soon revealed to be part of a larger, sinister holiday plan. Will the town uncover the killer and survive the holidays…or become guests at his twisted holiday dinner table?

Check out the trailer here!

Thanksgiving debuts in theaters THIS Friday (November 17).

Check out all of the cast members attending the premiere below…

Mika Amonsen

Amanda Barker

Jalen Thomas Brooks

Gabriel Davenport

Joe Delfin

Shailyn Griffin

Rick Hoffman

Milo Manheim

Addison Rae FYI: Addison is wearing a Gucci dress.

Director Eli Roth

Tomaso Sanelli

Nell Verlaque FYI: Nell is wearing vintage Vivienne Westwood.

Jenna Warren

Browse through the gallery to see 30+ photos from the Thanksgiving premiere…