Kaia Gerber & Mom Cindy Crawford Arrive in Style for Planet OMEGA Event in NYC

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber are enjoying a mother-daughter night out!

The 57-year-old model and the the 22-year-old model/actress posed for photos together while arriving at the Planet OMEGA Hosts Fashion Panel & Cocktail Reception on Tuesday night (November 14) held at the Chelsea Factory in New York City.

For the event, Kaia wore a black turtleneck, skirt, and black tights while Cindy donned a black dress and black boots.

Last week, stars including Nicole Kidman, Paul Wesley, and Victoria Justice attended the opening of the Planet OMEGA exhibition.

The Planet OMEGA exhibition is filled with watches and stories from across the decades. Within the location, the space has been split into six distinctive areas, including Olympic Games and Sport, Space, Ocean, James Bond, Friends, and Precision. Some of the most exciting pieces in the exhibition include the wristwatch worn by Elvis Presley as well as the OMEGA Slimline timepiece worn by John F. Kennedy at his presidential Inauguration Ceremony in 1961.

The exhibition is open to the public through Nov. 19.

