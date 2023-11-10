Nicole Kidman Joins Paul Wesley & Girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg at Planet OMEGA Opening Night in NYC

Nicole Kidman is hitting the red carpet!

The 56-year-old Oscar and Emmy winner posed for photos while arriving at the opening party for the Planet OMEGA Exhibition held on Thursday evening (November 9) at the the Chelsea Factory in New York City.

Other stars in attendance included Paul Wesley and girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg, Victoria Justice, Bachelor Nation star Tyler Cameron, Cobra Kai actor Ralph Macchio, and The Flight Attendant actor Michiel Huisman.

The Planet OMEGA exhibition is filled with watches and stories from across the decades. Within the location, the space has been split into six distinctive areas, including Olympic Games and Sport, Space, Ocean, James Bond, Friends, and Precision. Some of the most exciting pieces in the exhibition include the wristwatch worn by Elvis Presley as well as the OMEGA Slimline timepiece worn by John F. Kennedy at his presidential Inauguration Ceremony in 1961.

The exhibition will remain open to the public through Nov. 19.

Make sure you check out the trailer for Nicole‘s new movie Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which hits theaters on Dec. 22!

FYI: Nicole is wearing a Balenciaga dress and OMEGA watch.

