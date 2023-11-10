Top Stories
Grammys 2024 Nominations - Full List Revealed! Music's Leading Ladies Get a Lot of Recognition

Grammys 2024 Nominations - Full List Revealed! Music's Leading Ladies Get a Lot of Recognition

Keke Palmer Provides Photographic Evidence of Darius Jackson's Alleged Abuse Alongside Chilling Description

Keke Palmer Provides Photographic Evidence of Darius Jackson's Alleged Abuse Alongside Chilling Description

Swifties Think Taylor Swift Made a Big Revelation About Travis Kelce Onstage at the 'Eras Tour'

Swifties Think Taylor Swift Made a Big Revelation About Travis Kelce Onstage at the 'Eras Tour'

'The Marvels' Features 5 Major Surprise Cameos - Spoilers Revealed, Including The End Credits Moments!

'The Marvels' Features 5 Major Surprise Cameos - Spoilers Revealed, Including The End Credits Moments!

Fri, 10 November 2023 at 3:59 pm

Nicole Kidman Joins Paul Wesley & Girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg at Planet OMEGA Opening Night in NYC

Nicole Kidman Joins Paul Wesley & Girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg at Planet OMEGA Opening Night in NYC

Nicole Kidman is hitting the red carpet!

The 56-year-old Oscar and Emmy winner posed for photos while arriving at the opening party for the Planet OMEGA Exhibition held on Thursday evening (November 9) at the the Chelsea Factory in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicole Kidman

Other stars in attendance included Paul Wesley and girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg, Victoria Justice, Bachelor Nation star Tyler Cameron, Cobra Kai actor Ralph Macchio, and The Flight Attendant actor Michiel Huisman.

Keep reading to find out more…

The Planet OMEGA exhibition is filled with watches and stories from across the decades. Within the location, the space has been split into six distinctive areas, including Olympic Games and Sport, Space, Ocean, James Bond, Friends, and Precision. Some of the most exciting pieces in the exhibition include the wristwatch worn by Elvis Presley as well as the OMEGA Slimline timepiece worn by John F. Kennedy at his presidential Inauguration Ceremony in 1961.

The exhibition will remain open to the public through Nov. 19.

Make sure you check out the trailer for Nicole‘s new movie Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which hits theaters on Dec. 22!

FYI: Nicole is wearing a Balenciaga dress and OMEGA watch.

Click through the gallery for 10+ pictures of the stars at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
nicole kidman planet omega opening night 01
nicole kidman planet omega opening night 02
nicole kidman planet omega opening night 03
nicole kidman planet omega opening night 04
nicole kidman planet omega opening night 05
nicole kidman planet omega opening night 06
nicole kidman planet omega opening night 07
nicole kidman planet omega opening night 08
nicole kidman planet omega opening night 09
nicole kidman planet omega opening night 10
nicole kidman planet omega opening night 11
nicole kidman planet omega opening night 12
nicole kidman planet omega opening night 13
nicole kidman planet omega opening night 14

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Michiel Huisman, Natalie Kuckenburg, Nicole Kidman, Paul Wesley, Ralph Macchio, Tyler Cameron, Victoria Justice

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images