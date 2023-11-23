Top Stories
Thu, 23 November 2023 at 10:37 am

Girls Aloud Group Steps Out Together After Announcing Reunion Tour! (Photos)

The ladies of Girls Aloud are celebrating the exciting news that they are heading out on tour next year!

Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts, Kimberley Walsh, and Cheryl posed for photos while exiting Zoe Ball’s BBC Breakfast Show on Thursday (November 23) in London, England.

The group’s fifth member, Sarah Harding, passed away in September 2021 at the age of 39.

The UK and Ireland arena tour was announced to celebrate the group’s 21st anniversary.

Cheryl said, “We all started talking about the possibility of doing something to celebrate Girls Aloud’s 20-year anniversary a few years ago. The anniversary seemed like an obvious thing that we would celebrate. But when Sarah fell ill all priorities changed. She passed away a year before the anniversary and it just didn’t feel right, it felt too soon. But now, I think there is an energy that does makes it feel right. It’s the right time to celebrate Sarah, it’s the right time to celebrate the band and the right time to celebrate the fact we can still do this 21 years later. That’s a big honour in lots of ways.”

Head inside to see the list of tour dates…

See the tour dates below…

Sat 18 May – 3Arena Dublin
Mon 20 May – SSE Arena Belfast
Thurs 23 May – Manchester AO Arena
Fri 24 May – Manchester AO Arena
Mon 27 May – Cardiff Utilita Arena
Fri 31 May – Newcastle Utilita Arena
Sat 1 Jun – Newcastle Utilita Arena
Tues 4 Jun – Aberdeen P&J Live
Sat 8 Jun – Glasgow OVO Hydro
Weds 12 Jun – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Sat 15 Jun – Leeds First Direct Arena
Tues 18 Jun – Birmingham Resorts World Arena
Sat 22 Jun – London The O2
Sun 23 Jun – London The O2
Sat 29 Jun – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Just Jared on Facebook
