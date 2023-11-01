Top Stories
Brooke Shields Reveals She Had a Seizure &amp; Bradley Cooper Was By Her Side, Opens Up About Plastic Surgery &amp; 'Suddenly Susan'

Brooke Shields Reveals She Had a Seizure & Bradley Cooper Was By Her Side, Opens Up About Plastic Surgery & 'Suddenly Susan'

Huge New Report About Marvel Revealed &amp; It Might Change the Entire Future of the MCU!

Huge New Report About Marvel Revealed & It Might Change the Entire Future of the MCU!

Wed, 01 November 2023 at 1:38 pm

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 16 Cast - Rumored Contestants Revealed!

Continue Here »

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 16 Cast - Rumored Contestants Revealed!

WARNING: THERE ARE POTENTIAL SPOILERS AHEAD!

Another season of RuPaul’s Drag Race is officially on the way!

Following the end of Season 15 of the show on MTV, and after All Stars 8 on Paramount+, the Internet quickly started rumbling about potential cast members for Season 16, set to debut sometime in 2024.

Fans have been closely following the moves of fan-favorite local queens through their social media and noticing their absences and show postponements, and eagle-eyed Redditors and fans of the franchise have seemingly identified which queens might be filming for Season 16, said to have begun filming in May of 2023.

Find out which Drag Race stars are rumored to be part of the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16….

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Paramount+
Posted to: Amanda Tori Meating, DAWN, Geneva Karr, Hershii LiqCour-Jete, Megami, Morphine Love Dion, MTV, Plane Jane, Plasma, Q, RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race, Sapphira Cristal, Slideshow, Television, Xunami Muse

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr