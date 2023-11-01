'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 16 Cast - Rumored Contestants Revealed!

WARNING: THERE ARE POTENTIAL SPOILERS AHEAD!

Another season of RuPaul’s Drag Race is officially on the way!

Following the end of Season 15 of the show on MTV, and after All Stars 8 on Paramount+, the Internet quickly started rumbling about potential cast members for Season 16, set to debut sometime in 2024.

Fans have been closely following the moves of fan-favorite local queens through their social media and noticing their absences and show postponements, and eagle-eyed Redditors and fans of the franchise have seemingly identified which queens might be filming for Season 16, said to have begun filming in May of 2023.

Find out which Drag Race stars are rumored to be part of the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16….