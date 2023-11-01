Jennifer Garner & Ed Helms Switch Bodies With Their Kids In 'Family Switch' Trailer - Watch Now!

Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms are going back to their teens in their new movie Family Switch!

The two are starring in the family comedy, which is based on the book “Bedtime For Mommy” by Amy Krouse-Rosenthal, alongside Emma Myers and Brady Noon, and Netflix just dropped the trailer on Wednesday (November 1).

Find out more and watch the trailer inside…

While the family of four switch bodies in a Freaky Friday-like moment, there’s even references to past movies that involve switching bodies in the trailer.

After they switch, they each say titles and phrases alluding to comedy movies like 17 Again, Freaky Friday and even Jennifer‘s own 13 Going on 30!

Here’s a synopsis: Jess (Garner) and Bill Walker (Helms) are doing their best to keep their family connected as their children grow older, more independent, and more distant. When a chance encounter with an astrological reader causes the family to wake up to a full body switch, on the morning of the most important day of each of their lives, can the Walkers unite to land a promotion, college interview, record deal and soccer tryout?

Also starring in the movie are Rita Moreno, Bashir Salahuddin, Matthias Schweighöfer, Xosha Roquemore, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Paul Scheer and Fortune Feimster. McG serves as director.

Family Switch is set to debut on November 30th on Netflix!