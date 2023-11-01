Top Stories
Brooke Shields Reveals She Had a Seizure &amp; Bradley Cooper Was By Her Side, Opens Up About Plastic Surgery &amp; 'Suddenly Susan'

Brooke Shields Reveals She Had a Seizure & Bradley Cooper Was By Her Side, Opens Up About Plastic Surgery & 'Suddenly Susan'

Huge New Report About Marvel Revealed &amp; It Might Change the Entire Future of the MCU!

Huge New Report About Marvel Revealed & It Might Change the Entire Future of the MCU!

Wed, 01 November 2023 at 1:42 pm

Jennifer Garner & Ed Helms Switch Bodies With Their Kids In 'Family Switch' Trailer - Watch Now!

Jennifer Garner & Ed Helms Switch Bodies With Their Kids In 'Family Switch' Trailer - Watch Now!

Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms are going back to their teens in their new movie Family Switch!

The two are starring in the family comedy, which is based on the book “Bedtime For Mommy” by Amy Krouse-Rosenthal, alongside Emma Myers and Brady Noon, and Netflix just dropped the trailer on Wednesday (November 1).

Find out more and watch the trailer inside…

While the family of four switch bodies in a Freaky Friday-like moment, there’s even references to past movies that involve switching bodies in the trailer.

After they switch, they each say titles and phrases alluding to comedy movies like 17 Again, Freaky Friday and even Jennifer‘s own 13 Going on 30!

Here’s a synopsis: Jess (Garner) and Bill Walker (Helms) are doing their best to keep their family connected as their children grow older, more independent, and more distant. When a chance encounter with an astrological reader causes the family to wake up to a full body switch, on the morning of the most important day of each of their lives, can the Walkers unite to land a promotion, college interview, record deal and soccer tryout?

Also starring in the movie are Rita Moreno, Bashir Salahuddin, Matthias Schweighöfer, Xosha Roquemore, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Paul Scheer and Fortune Feimster. McG serves as director.

Family Switch is set to debut on November 30th on Netflix!
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer garner ed helms switch bodies with kids in the family switch trailer 01
jennifer garner ed helms switch bodies with kids in the family switch trailer 02
jennifer garner ed helms switch bodies with kids in the family switch trailer 04
jennifer garner ed helms switch bodies with kids in the family switch trailer 05
jennifer garner ed helms switch bodies with kids in the family switch trailer 06
jennifer garner ed helms switch bodies with kids in the family switch trailer 07
jennifer garner ed helms switch bodies with kids in the family switch trailer 08
jennifer garner ed helms switch bodies with kids in the family switch trailer 09
jennifer garner ed helms switch bodies with kids in the family switch trailer 10
jennifer garner ed helms switch bodies with kids in the family switch trailer 11

Photos: Netflix
Posted to: Bashir Salahuddin, Brady Noon, Ed Helms, Emma Myers, Fortune Feimster, Ilia Isorelys Paulino, Jennifer Garner, Matthias Schweighofer, McG, Movies, Netflix, Paul Scheer, Rita Moreno, Trailer, Xosha Roquemore

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr