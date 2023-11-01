Cher to Perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023 - Full Performers List Revealed!

Cher is performing!

The 77-year-old “Turn Back Time” icon will close out the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23.

She is scheduled for the end of the show, around the time of Santa’s arrival in his sleigh, according to Rolling Stone.

In addition to her newly released Christmas album, on Friday (November 3), the singer will release the 25th anniversary deluxe edition of Believe, featuring over a dozen remastered remixes.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET this year, a half an hour earlier than the event usually begins, to fit in performances from so many stars.

