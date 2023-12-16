Jennifer Lopez Returns to Set of Sports Flick 'Unstoppable' in L.A. (Photos)

Jennifer Lopez is resuming production of her upcoming movie Unstoppable!

The sports movie is based on the true story of Anthony Robles, a wrestler who was born with one leg and eventually became an NCAA champion. Unstoppable is directed by Billy Goldenberg.

Jharrel Jerome will play the film’s main subject, though it’s not clear who Jennifer will portray.

Don Cheadle, Michael Peña, and Bobby Cannavale have also been cast.

Earlier this year, filming was paused die to the writers strike, but production has since returned to full swing!

Jennifer was spotted on set on Thursday (December 14) at the iconic Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles. She was photographed wearing a gray sweater and jeans, as well as a sleek black dress.

On Friday (December 15), Jennifer headed to a local park to do some more shooting for the movie with Jharrel. The singer and actress donned a white long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans while on set.

