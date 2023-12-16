Sharon Osbourne Says 2021 Facelift Was the 'Worst Thing' She's Ever Done

Sharon Osbourne is reflecting on her most recent plastic surgery.

The 71-year-old music manager and TV personality recently spoke about a facelift she underwent in October 2021, which was her third procedure of the type. In her 2013 autobiography, titled Unbreakable, Sharon revealed that she had plastic surgery in 1987 and 2002.

Sharon found the results of her latest surgery less than satisfactory.

“That was the worst thing that I ever did. I looked like Cyclops,” she told The Times. “I had one eye here and one eye there and my mouth was all skewwhiff, and then I had to wait for that to heal before I could go back and have it corrected.”

Sharon previously talked about her disastrous facelift in 2022.

“I looked like one of those f—ing mummies that they wrap [with bandages],” she told The Times. “It hurt like hell. You have no idea.”

Back in April, Sharon told The Sun that she was done with plastic surgery after her 2021 procedure.

“That one put me off and it frightens me,” she said. “I really f—ing pushed it with the last facelift and I am now like, no more.”

In November, Sharon Osbourne opened up about her experience with Ozempic.