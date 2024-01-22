Joey Graziadei Reacts to New 'Bachelor' Twist, Explains Why It Was His Biggest Fear

Joey Graziadei is speaking out with his thoughts on that new twist that was introduced on night one of The Bachelor this season!

In the end, the twist won’t really mean much as the woman who was given the special power decided that she’s not going to use it.

If a “villain” got her hands on it, there probably would have been a much different outcome because it was a pretty awesome power.

Lea was given a special card back when she met Joey during the After the Final Rose special of Charity‘s season last year. We finally learned that she was given the chance to steal a 1-on-1 date from another woman, but she threw away the power and said she wants to be chosen for a 1-on-1 because Joey actually wants to go on it with her. She received the first impression rose in return!

So, what did Joey have to say?

“I’ll be honest, it was not a card I was excited to hear about — It was my biggest fear coming to fruition,” he told TheWrap. “But at the same time, I was focused on her. She was obviously distraught [and] was having issues with it.”

“I’m happy with the decision that she made, to try to have it be a process that was not controlled by her in any way,” he added. “That was her decision to make, and I just wanted to make sure she felt good about it.”

Joey explained his decision to give Lea the first impression rose.

He said, “I really tried to remember that Lea wasn’t just dealing with a tough hand on that night, but also everything from the ‘After the Final Rose’ of The Bachelorette season. She had a tough go, and that’s a lot to put on someone, and for me to still feel the grace [in how] she handled it, showing who she was [and] showing her character, I don’t know how else I could highlight that other than to give [her] that rose. She deserved that 100%.”

10 women were sent home during the rose ceremony on night one.

If you can’t wait to find out who wins this season, winner spoilers have already been revealed by Reality Steve.