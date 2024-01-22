Top Stories
Who Wins 'The Bachelor' 2024? Reality Steve's Spoilers for Joey's Winner Revealed

Sofia Vergara Reveals Why Her Marriage to Joe Manganiello Ended

6 TV Shows Canceled in 2024 (So Far), Including 4 From HBO!

Razzie Awards 2024 Nominations Revealed & There's So Many A-Listers Nominated This Year

Mon, 22 January 2024 at 10:56 pm

'The Bachelor' 2024: Top 22 Contestants Revealed for Joey's Season

'The Bachelor' 2024: Top 22 Contestants Revealed for Joey's Season

Week one of The Bachelor has aired and we now know who will advance to the next week of the competition for Joey Graziadei‘s heart.

During the first night, 10 women were eliminated during the first rose ceremony and 22 women advanced to the next round.

A brand new twist was introduced and we can already tell you what Joey thought of that special power that was given to one of the women.

If you can’t wait to find out who wins this season, winner spoilers have already been revealed by Reality Steve.

Browse through the slideshow to see the top contestants…

