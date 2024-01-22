Sofia Coppola Explains Why Apple Pulled Funding on TV Series Starring Florence Pugh

Sofia Coppola is breaking her silence on her unrealized TV series starring Florence Pugh.

Announced in May 2020, the project was a five-episode adaptation of Edith Wharton‘s novel “The Custom of the Country.” It was to be distributed by Apple TV+.

On the heels of her movie Priscilla, which released in November 2023, Sofia does not currently have any confirmed movies or TV shows in the works.

The 52-year-old director elaborated on why Apple shut down her “Custom of the Country” series at the end of 2021.

“They pulled our funding,” Sofia explained to the New Yorker. “It’s a real drag. I thought they had endless resources.”

Speaking of executives at the company, Sofia added, “They didn’t get the character of Undine. She’s so ‘unlikable.’ But so is Tony Soprano! … It was like a relationship that you know you probably should’ve gotten out of a while ago.”

Last month, Sofia spoke about having to fight for movie budgets as a woman director.

The filmmaker explained that she was forced to get creative with the production of Priscilla because she was granted a small $20 million budget.

Unfortunately, despite her stature as an Oscar-winning director, Sofia still faces an uphill with her projects.

