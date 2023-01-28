Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira, & the Guest List Featured Some Major Stars & a Professional Athlete Best Man

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira have said “I do.”

The 54-year-old singer and his 23-year-old wife exchanged vows on Saturday (January 28) during a ceremony in Miami, Florida, according to Hola. The wedding comes nine months after the pair confirmed their engagement.

Details are emerging about the wedding, including the star-studded guest list!

Read more about Marc Anthony’s wedding to Nadia Ferreira…

The wedding took place at the Perez Art Museum Miami and was attended by the likes of Maluma, Lin Manuel Miranda, Salma Hayek and Luis Fonsi.

According to the outlet, Marc and Nadia were also celebrated by “presidents of some Latin American countries.” It was also officiated by the mayor of Miami – Francis X. Suarez.

Oh, don’t forget David and Victoria Beckham. As a matter of fact, David was one of Marc‘s best men!

We wish the newlyweds nothing but the best and hope that they had a truly wonderful time celebrating their wedding!

