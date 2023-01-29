Top Stories
Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira, &amp; the Guest List Featured Some Major Stars, Including a Pro-Athlete Best Man

Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira, & the Guest List Featured Some Major Stars, Including a Pro-Athlete Best Man

Some Fans Think Liam Hemsworth's Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks was One of Miley Cyrus' Dancers

Some Fans Think Liam Hemsworth's Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks was One of Miley Cyrus' Dancers

Sun, 29 January 2023 at 8:21 am

Where Is Jimmy Garoppolo? Update on 49ers Quarterback Revealed Ahead of NFC Championship Game

Where Is Jimmy Garoppolo? Update on 49ers Quarterback Revealed Ahead of NFC Championship Game

The San Francisco 49ers are playing in a huge football game today – the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia eagles – and you might be wondering…where is Jimmy Garoppolo?

The 49ers’ quarterback situation has been an interesting one so far this year.

Jimmy was previously the starting quarterback for the 49ers. However, the season began with former backup quarterback Trey Lance being named the starter for the season over Jimmy. Trey broke his ankle in week 2 of the 2022 season, and Jimmy took over from there. Trey‘s injury was, unfortunately, season ending and Jimmy became the permanent started by week three.

Keep reading to find out more…

In early December 2022, Jimmy injured his foot during the week 13 49ers game and unfortunately, he was ruled out for 7-8 weeks.

Jimmy‘s backup, Brock Purdy, was declared the starter, and has been playing ever since.

It has now been 8 weeks since Jimmy injured his foot, and fans were wondering if perhaps he would be healed in time for the NFC Championship game.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that Jimmy had an X-ray on his injury this week and declared, “I don’t expect to have him this week.” It’s unclear if Jimmy would be ready and able to play in the 2023 Super Bowl – should the 49ers win today – on February 12, 2023. Stay tuned.

Find out who Jimmy has been romantically linked to in the past…
Just Jared on Facebook
jimmy garoppolo photos 01
jimmy garoppolo photos 02
jimmy garoppolo photos 03
jimmy garoppolo photos 04
jimmy garoppolo photos 05
jimmy garoppolo photos 06
jimmy garoppolo photos 07
jimmy garoppolo photos 08
jimmy garoppolo photos 09
jimmy garoppolo photos 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Football, Jimmy Garoppolo, nfl, Spots

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Harry Styles was photographed hanging out with a longtime friend - Just Jared Jr
  • North West is making her acting debut! - Just Jared Jr
  • HBO Max has announced that these two fan-favorite shows are ending - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's everything coming to Hulu in February - Just Jared Jr