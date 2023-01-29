Where Is Jimmy Garoppolo? Update on 49ers Quarterback Revealed Ahead of NFC Championship Game

The San Francisco 49ers are playing in a huge football game today – the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia eagles – and you might be wondering…where is Jimmy Garoppolo?

The 49ers’ quarterback situation has been an interesting one so far this year.

Jimmy was previously the starting quarterback for the 49ers. However, the season began with former backup quarterback Trey Lance being named the starter for the season over Jimmy. Trey broke his ankle in week 2 of the 2022 season, and Jimmy took over from there. Trey‘s injury was, unfortunately, season ending and Jimmy became the permanent started by week three.

In early December 2022, Jimmy injured his foot during the week 13 49ers game and unfortunately, he was ruled out for 7-8 weeks.

Jimmy‘s backup, Brock Purdy, was declared the starter, and has been playing ever since.

It has now been 8 weeks since Jimmy injured his foot, and fans were wondering if perhaps he would be healed in time for the NFC Championship game.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that Jimmy had an X-ray on his injury this week and declared, “I don’t expect to have him this week.” It’s unclear if Jimmy would be ready and able to play in the 2023 Super Bowl – should the 49ers win today – on February 12, 2023. Stay tuned.

