Katy Perry Says She Passed On The Chance To Work With Billie Eilish: 'Huge Mistake'

Katy Perry has confessed that she actually had the chance to work with Billie Eilish early on in her career – but passed on it.

The 38-year-old musician revealed the tidbit during a concert event with 102.7 KIIS FM on TikTok, and it was during a brief Q&A portion, Katy said that it was a big mistake.

In the TikTok, Katy is talking to the host and crowd when she reveals how the opportunity came to her in the first place.

Apparently, Katy was asked to collaborate on “Ocean Eyes”, which turned out to be Billie‘s debut single.

“[Someone] sent me an email one time that was: ‘Hey, check out this new artist. I’d really like us to work with her because she was working with me for Unsub [Records],” Katy recalled. “It was a song called ‘Ocean Eyes,’ and it was just a blonde girl, and I was like, ‘Meh, boring.’”

Katy didn’t realize that the song, and Billie, would become massive hits.

“Big mistake. Huge mistake,” she admitted.