Kanye West Accused of Battery & Assault After Altercation With Photographer En Route To North West's Basketball Game

Kanye West was in a bit of a scruffle on Friday evening (January 26) while heading to his daughter’s basketball game in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, who has a video, the 45-year-old rapper is seen swiping a phone away from a person in a car and breaking it.

The site explains that Kanye stepped out of his own car while heading to the basketball game, and walked back to the car that he presumed to be following them.

As he peered inside the car and accused the woman, who is a photographer, he’s very upset and in retaliation, grabs the phone she’s holding out of her hand and breaks it, before throwing it in the street.

While it’s not clear if she was indeed following Kanye, it did prompt her to file a police report about the incident in Ventura County.

Officers from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department were called to the scene “around 4:30 PM and were provided video evidence of the incident”, the site says. The photographer then headed to HQ to file the report in person.

Meanwhile, it seems that Kanye, and his new wife Bianca Censori, headed to where they were headed in the first place – North West‘s basketball game.

