Tristan Thompson Accompanies Kim Kardashian to North West's Basketball Game

Tristan Thompson and Kim Kardashian are hanging out.

The 42-year-old mogul and 31-year-old basketball player – who used to date Kim‘s sister Khloe Kardashian – were spotted together heading to one of North West‘s basketball games in Los Angeles on Friday (January 27).

Kim wore a pair of fitted black shorts with a red jersey and sunglasses, while Tristan kept it equally casual in all black with white sneakers.

Several members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have supported Tristan since the sudden loss of his mom Andrea earlier this month. Kim, Klhoe and Kris Jenner even attended her funeral.

Khloe rushed to be by his side during this difficult time. She recently shared a deeply heartfelt tribute to Andrea.

Speaking of North, did you know she recently landed a very exciting gig? Meanwhile, her mom inspired a Twitter meme.

Scroll through the new pics of Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson outside the basketball game in the gallery…