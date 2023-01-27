Top Stories
Can You Guess Which Disney+ Movie Was the Most Streamed Film of 2022?

Can You Guess Which Disney+ Movie Was the Most Streamed Film of 2022?

Fri, 27 January 2023 at 8:03 pm

Tristan Thompson Accompanies Kim Kardashian to North West's Basketball Game

Tristan Thompson Accompanies Kim Kardashian to North West's Basketball Game

Tristan Thompson and Kim Kardashian are hanging out.

The 42-year-old mogul and 31-year-old basketball player – who used to date Kim‘s sister Khloe Kardashian – were spotted together heading to one of North West‘s basketball games in Los Angeles on Friday (January 27).

Kim wore a pair of fitted black shorts with a red jersey and sunglasses, while Tristan kept it equally casual in all black with white sneakers.

Several members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have supported Tristan since the sudden loss of his mom Andrea earlier this month. Kim, Klhoe and Kris Jenner even attended her funeral.

Khloe rushed to be by his side during this difficult time. She recently shared a deeply heartfelt tribute to Andrea.

Speaking of North, did you know she recently landed a very exciting gig? Meanwhile, her mom inspired a Twitter meme.

Scroll through the new pics of Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson outside the basketball game in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
kim kardashian tristan thompson basketball 01
kim kardashian tristan thompson basketball 02
kim kardashian tristan thompson basketball 03
kim kardashian tristan thompson basketball 04
kim kardashian tristan thompson basketball 05
kim kardashian tristan thompson basketball 06
kim kardashian tristan thompson basketball 07
kim kardashian tristan thompson basketball 08
kim kardashian tristan thompson basketball 09
kim kardashian tristan thompson basketball 10
kim kardashian tristan thompson basketball 11
kim kardashian tristan thompson basketball 12
kim kardashian tristan thompson basketball 13
kim kardashian tristan thompson basketball 14
kim kardashian tristan thompson basketball 15
kim kardashian tristan thompson basketball 16
kim kardashian tristan thompson basketball 17
kim kardashian tristan thompson basketball 18
kim kardashian tristan thompson basketball 19
kim kardashian tristan thompson basketball 20
kim kardashian tristan thompson basketball 21
kim kardashian tristan thompson basketball 22
kim kardashian tristan thompson basketball 23
kim kardashian tristan thompson basketball 24
kim kardashian tristan thompson basketball 25
kim kardashian tristan thompson basketball 26
kim kardashian tristan thompson basketball 27
kim kardashian tristan thompson basketball 28
kim kardashian tristan thompson basketball 29
kim kardashian tristan thompson basketball 30
kim kardashian tristan thompson basketball 31
kim kardashian tristan thompson basketball 32
kim kardashian tristan thompson basketball 33
kim kardashian tristan thompson basketball 34
kim kardashian tristan thompson basketball 35
kim kardashian tristan thompson basketball 36
kim kardashian tristan thompson basketball 37
kim kardashian tristan thompson basketball 38
kim kardashian tristan thompson basketball 39
kim kardashian tristan thompson basketball 40
kim kardashian tristan thompson basketball 41
kim kardashian tristan thompson basketball 42
kim kardashian tristan thompson basketball 43
kim kardashian tristan thompson basketball 44
kim kardashian tristan thompson basketball 45
kim kardashian tristan thompson basketball 46
kim kardashian tristan thompson basketball 47
kim kardashian tristan thompson basketball 48

Credit: VEGAN ; Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Kim Kardashian, North West, Tristan Thompson

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Harry Styles was photographed hanging out with a longtime friend - Just Jared Jr
  • North West is making her acting debut! - Just Jared Jr
  • HBO Max has announced that these two fan-favorite shows are ending - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's everything coming to Hulu in February - Just Jared Jr