Jane Fonda Continued To Exercise While Going Through Chemotherapy For Cancer

Jane Fonda continued to exercise and work out while battling cancer.

During her cover story with The Hollywood Reporter, the 85-year-old actress revealed that she didn’t stop exercising while she was going through chemotherapy. However, her exercise regimen did get altered a bit.

The magazine recalls that Jane was the queen of exercise during the 1980s and early 90s, releasing exercise tapes that were a major hit, and it seems like going through cancer treatments didn’t stop her from working out.

Jane revealed that the chemotherapy sessions did hit her hard: “Sometimes my energy just gave out. Normally, I can hold a push-up for a couple of minutes. When the chemo was in me, after 30 seconds, I’d collapse.”

However, she didn’t give up, and instead paced herself by making some adjustments. Those included taking the elevator in her home.

Jane‘s cancer is now in remission.