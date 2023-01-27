Top Stories
Can You Guess Which Disney+ Movie Was the Most Streamed Film of 2022?

Can You Guess Which Disney+ Movie Was the Most Streamed Film of 2022?

Fri, 27 January 2023 at 7:59 pm

Jane Fonda Continued To Exercise While Going Through Chemotherapy For Cancer

Jane Fonda Continued To Exercise While Going Through Chemotherapy For Cancer

Jane Fonda continued to exercise and work out while battling cancer.

During her cover story with The Hollywood Reporter, the 85-year-old actress revealed that she didn’t stop exercising while she was going through chemotherapy. However, her exercise regimen did get altered a bit.

Keep reading to find out more…

The magazine recalls that Jane was the queen of exercise during the 1980s and early 90s, releasing exercise tapes that were a major hit, and it seems like going through cancer treatments didn’t stop her from working out.

Jane revealed that the chemotherapy sessions did hit her hard: “Sometimes my energy just gave out. Normally, I can hold a push-up for a couple of minutes. When the chemo was in me, after 30 seconds, I’d collapse.”

However, she didn’t give up, and instead paced herself by making some adjustments. Those included taking the elevator in her home.

Jane‘s cancer is now in remission.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jane Fonda

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Harry Styles was photographed hanging out with a longtime friend - Just Jared Jr
  • North West is making her acting debut! - Just Jared Jr
  • HBO Max has announced that these two fan-favorite shows are ending - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's everything coming to Hulu in February - Just Jared Jr