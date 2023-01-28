Gabrielle Union Says She Cried Every Day On Set Of 'Truth Be Told'

Gabrielle Union adds a ruffled element to her structured look while out in New York City over the week.

The 50-year-old actress was in the Big Apple to promote her newest project, Apple TV+’s Truth Be Told.

In a recent interview with CBS Mornings, Gabrielle revealed that she cried every single day while filming.

Gabrielle, who stars in the new season as a high school principal who works with Octavia Spencer‘s Poppy, to shed light on Black girls who were assaulted and had gone missing in Oakland, California.

“[I] nervous because of the subject matter,” she admitted, before saying that the role also led her to explore her own traumatic experiences. “At 19, I experienced sexual violence. I was raped at gunpoint at my job. Throughout the filming of this show, I realized the depths of disassociation.”

Gabrielle went on, “Over those five months, it was like my brain was pulling back the curtain on everything…I struggled. I cried and I’m not a weepy person at all. I would go home every night and I would cry.”

The role helped her and she adds that the part led her to finally feel “the full brunt of my rape and having to use that pain for art for the greater good.”

Truth Be Told is streaming on Apple TV+.