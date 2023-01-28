Sarah Jessica Parker Gets Her Makeup Touched Up On 'And Just Like That' Set

Sarah Jessica Parker gets a little touch up on her hair and makeup ahead of filming scenes for And Just Like That… in New York City on Thursday (January 26).

The 57-year-old actress was spotted on a stroll up a city street, shooting a few new scenes for the upcoming season of the Sex and the City spinoff show.

Sarah seemed to be in a happy mood before taking a break from shooting to get her glam touched up.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that John Corbett will indeed return as Adian Shaw for the forthcoming season.

HBO Max revealed a first look at John and Sarah holding hands on the set. Check it out here!

Ahead of the holiday break, Sarah was spotted in a huge ball gown on the set and the images show that a ton is happening in the new season.