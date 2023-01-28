Henry Cavill Holds Hands with Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso on Rare Date Night in Beverly Hills

Henry Cavill is enjoying a rare night out with his girlfriend.

The 39-year-old Man of Steel actor held hands with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso as they arrived at the restaurant Mr. Chow after a dinner date on Friday night (January 27) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

For their night out, Henry and Natalie coordinated in all black outfits.

Henry and Natalie have been dating since 2021 and they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of his Netflix movie Enola Holmes 2 back in October 2022.

Last month, Henry confirmed that he and Natalie will be teaming up for a new project! Get the scoop here.

