Sun, 29 January 2023 at 8:23 pm

Pete Davidson & Girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders Spotted Leaving Hawaii After Their Romantic Vacation

Pete Davidson & Girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders Spotted Leaving Hawaii After Their Romantic Vacation

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders have wrapped up their latest vacation.

The 29-year-old former Saturday Night Live actor and the 26-year-old Bodies Bodies Bodies actress were seen heading into the airport to catch a flight on Thursday (January 26) in Hawaii.

There have been multiple photo sets of the new couple around Hawaii over the past week, including one of them packing on PDA while at the beach.

In addition to working together in their 2022 film Bodies Bodies Bodies, Pete and Chase also will both star in the upcoming Peacock comedy series Bupkis.

The photos of the couple at the beach mark the first time we’ve seen Pete show of his tattoos since removing some that he got for ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders…

