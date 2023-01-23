Pete Davidson & Chase Sui Wonders Photographed Packing on PDA During Beach Day in Hawaii

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders have brought their romance to Hawaii!

The 29-year-old former Saturday Night Live actor and the 26-year-old Bodies Bodies Bodies actress were seen kissing on a lounge chair and frolicking in the water together on Saturday (January 21) in Hawaii.

Pete went shirtless and showed off his many tattoos across his full torso, arms, and legs while Chase wore a green bikini.

The sighting in Hawaii comes just two days after the new couple was seen packing on PDA during a date at Universal Studios Hollywood.

In addition to working together in their 2022 film Bodies Bodies Bodies, Pete and Chase also will both star in the upcoming Peacock comedy series Bupkis.