O.J. Simpson's Cause of Death Revealed, Two Weeks After His Passing

O.J. Simpson died two weeks ago and now his cause of death has been revealed.

The former football player passed away on April 10 at the age of 76 and now his longtime lawyer is speaking out about what cause his death.

People reports that Simpson “died from metastatic prostate cancer.”

“I was pretty certain it was prostate cancer; ultimately, that was the cause,” lawyer Malcolm LaVergne said. “He thought it had beaten it. I thought this was done, but you know how cancers go. They come back, and they come back with a vengeance.”

O.J. began his career as a professional NFL player. He was later accused of the double murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. O.J. was tried over the murders, pleaded not guilty, and was acquitted in 1995.