O.J. Simpson Dead at 76 After Cancer Battle

OJ Simpson has passed away at the age of 76 after battling cancer.

His family released a statement on his social media, announcing his passing.

The tweet read, “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.” The post was signed, “The Simpson Family.”

O.J. began his career as a professional NFL player. He was later accused of the double murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. O.J. was tried over the murders, pleaded not guilty, and was acquitted in 1995.

He later served time in prison for unrelated charges.

TMZ reports that he reportedly had been battling prostate cancer. Just 2 months ago, he denied he was in hospice.

