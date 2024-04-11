Tyler Cameron Reveals If He'd Ever Take on 'Bachelor' Gig

Tyler Cameron quickly became a Bachelor Nation fan favorite as the runner up on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette.

If you don’t know, Hannah‘s season, which aired in 2019, saw Hannah picking Jed Wyatt in the end over Tyler. Jed and Hannah broke up and ended their engagement after she discovered he had a girlfriend while he was on the show.

Fans wanted Tyler to become the 2020 Bachelor, however, that didn’t happen. Peter Weber from Hannah‘s season was chosen.

Since 2019, fans have repeatedly wanted Tyler to be named The Bachelor. Now, he’s revealing if he’d ever do it.

“I think a big part of not wanting to be the Bachelor is because I always wanted to bet on myself, and this was always my goal. To do a home reno show was always, this is what I want to do first, and then I can figure all that stuff out,” Tyler said to TV Insider. By the way, Tyler‘s new renovation-style TV reality show, Going Home with Tyler Cameron, premieres on April 18 on Prime Video.

About if he’d ever consider the gig, he replied, “I would never rule it out. I think to be the Bachelor is a cool honor. I’m a big believer that life’s about the greatest story you can tell. One day I want to tell my grandkids, ‘I did this.’ And maybe if I do The Bachelor, it’s like, ‘Yeah, I met your mom on this show and there was 30 other women, but she was the one, son.’ I don’t know. I think it’d be cool one day, maybe. It’s not right now in my cards, but maybe one day.”

