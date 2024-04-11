'If' Trailer Brings the Film's Magical World to Life - With a Star-Studded Cast, Too!

The trailer for the new film If, written and directed by John Krasinski, is here, and it’s teasing quite the magical world!

Here’s the synopsis: IF is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone’s imaginary friends — and what she does with that superpower — as she embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids.

Keep reading to find out more…

John assembled so many big Hollywood names to star in the movie, including Ryan Reynolds, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Steve Carell (an Office reunion!), Fiona Shaw, Louis Gossett Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Maya Rudolph, Bobby Moynihan, Sam Rockwell, Christopher Meloni, Sebastian Maniscalco, Awkwafina, Richard Jenkins, Cailey Fleming, Liza Colón-Zayas, Alan Kim, and many more.

The film is set to hit theaters on May 17, 2024.

Find out how much money John Krasinski made on The Office.