'Bridgerton' Season 3 Trailer Showcases Colin & Penelope's Blossoming Romance (with Some Sexual Tension, Too!) - Watch Now!

It’s Nicola Coughlan (aka Penelope Featherington) and Luke Newton (aka Colin Bridgerton)’s time to shine in the Bridgerton season three trailer!

Here’s the synopsis of the new episodes: Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.

Season three is debuting soon with part 1 (consisting of four episodes) being released on May 16 and the final four episodes becoming available on June 13.

