Serena Williams Explains Why She Doesn't Care If She's On a Worst Dressed List, Reveals Why It's Actually 'Important'

Serena Williams is a tennis legend and is often seen on the red carpet during Met Galas, industry parties, and more.

Now, she’s looking back at a quote from a few years ago where she said, “I’ve been on worst dressed lists and I don’t care.”

Keep reading to find out more…

In a new interview with People, Serena explained why, sharing, “Listen, I think being on worst dressed lists is important. I’ve loved every style that I’ve made and you know, you don’t love them looking back all the time, but I appreciate them.”

Serena continued, “I think fashion is a way to express yourself and express your personality and express like who you are and what you are and sometimes it’s the only way the world can see you is through your style. And so for me, whether it’s the best list or the worst dressed list, it’s all kind of cool.”

“Hey, at least I made a list,” she laughed. “I’ve had a lot of outfits. A lot of on court outfits, a lot of off court outfits. I’ve had some amazing, amazing red carpet looks. I’ve had a lots of different looks, but you know what, you can’t take any of it back. I’m leaning into all of them.”