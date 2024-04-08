Serena Williams Gets Sister Venus Williams' Support at WYN Beauty Launch

Serena Williams celebrated the launch of her new brand WYN BEAUTY by Serena Williams last week!

The 42-year-old tennis superstar hosted a launch party for the beauty brand at Bathhouse Studios on Wednesday (April 3) in New York City.

Serena‘s sister Venus Williams was in attendance showing her support for her younger sister, along with Ashley Graham, Tayshia Adams and Hannah Bronfman.

WYN BEAUTY is out now and is available to purchase in 685 Ulta Beauty stores, Ulta.com and wynbeauty.com!

The beauty brand is a “true reflection of the poetry in motion that Serena is on the court, it’s makeup you can move in – flexible formulas that wear beautifully and keep hydrated all day. With 91 shades across 10 distinct products in the face, lip and eye categories, the brand is committed to living in color with confidence, so everyone will find their match.”

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Serena Williams at the launch of her new beauty brand in NYC…