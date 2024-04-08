Lainey Wilson Reveals If She'll Return For Final Episodes of 'Yellowstone'

Lainey Wilson shines on the red carpet at the 2024 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on Sunday night (April 7) in Austin, Tex.

The 31-year-old singer was joined by boyfriend Devlin “Duck” Hodges at the awards show, where she performed and was nominated.

On the red carpet, Lainey opened up about the possibility of returning for the upcoming final episodes of Yellowstone.

Keep reading to find out more…

If you forgot, Lainey played Abby, an aspiring country music artist and love interest for Ian Bohen‘s Ryan, in a few episodes in the first half of season five.

“I’ll be honest with you. I’d be shocked,” she told ET about the potential for her return. “And I think how [series creator] Taylor Sheridan writes his stories, and he just has a beautiful way of bringing things back and letting things go — I’ll be shocked. So, we’ll see what happens.”

She noted that her upcoming Country’s Cool Again Tour could impede her availability to make another appearance on the show.

“What you don’t see on my calendar is rehearsal for this Country’s Cool Again Tour. And that’s supposed to be like a week or two. So y’all better let me know,” she added.

While she is touring a lot in the second half of the year, she does have the month of July off!

Yellowstone‘s final episodes, aka the second half of season five, are set to premiere in November.

During the CMT Music Awards, Lainey hit the stage to perform her song “Country’s Cool Again” and later returned to cover “How Do You Like Me Now?” during the Toby Keith tribute.

She also picked up the award for Female Video of the Year for “Watermelon Moonshine.”

Check out the complete list of winners list here!

Check out more photos of Lainey Wilson at the CMT Music Awards in the gallery…