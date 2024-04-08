Drake Bell Defends Josh Peck, Reacts to Criticisms of His Mom Not Protecting Him In New 'Quiet On Set' Episode

Drake Bell opened up more in the fifth episode of Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

In the new special, which debuted on Sunday night (April 7), the 37-year-old former child star spoke about what has happened since he revealed his past trauma, and he reacted to some of the responses to the doc-series.

Drake‘s latest interview, which was done virtually, he spoke in defense of his Drake & Josh co-star Josh Peck, and he also reacted to the criticisms of his mom not protecting him from Brian Peck.

“I know what it’s like to have the internet attack you for really nothing,” Drake said of Josh, adding that the actor already “reached out to me and we had been talking.”

“This is a really difficult thing to process,” he went on. “But, at the end of the day, we have such a close connection and unique bond that’s so rare in this industry that, I don’t know, it’s really special, and he’s a really great person.”

Also in the episode, Drake reacted to those criticizing his mom for not protecting him more when he was younger.

“If you were in that situation at that time, he was so good at what he was doing. He was so calculated, he knew exactly what to say, how to say it, what to do, the image to portray, everything,” Drake said. “I completely understand how he just pulled the wool over everyone’s eyes. It’s tragic.”

