Maren Morris Reveals Why Skipped CMT Music Awards 2024 Despite Being Nominated

Maren Morris was one of the country stars who did NOT attend the 2024 CMT Music Awards on Sunday night (April 7).

The 33-year-old musician was up for CMT Performance of the Year during the ceremony, for her CMT Crossroads collaboration of “Take Me to Church” with Hozier.

That award did end up being awarded to Jelly Roll, who had a big night, winning all three of the awards he was nominated in.

In a video on Maren‘s Instagram stories on Sunday, she shared what her plans were for the night, which was much different than many of her peers.

“Book tour week officially commences. Karina [Argow] and I are flying to New York tonight, so we’ll see you Wednesday at the Barnes & Noble in Union Square,” Maren said in her video. “It’s also my birthday.”

She also shared a few more of her book tour stops, including Los Angeles and Nashville.

Maren will be promoting her new children’s book, “Addie Ant Goes on an Adventure,” which she wrote with Karina Argow, with illustrations by Kelly Anne Dalton. The book will be released on Tuesday (April 9). You can pre-order your copy on Amazon now!

You can also order a signed copy at Barnes & Noble.

The singer’s non-appearance at the CMT Music Awards is not much of a surprise, as several other nominees were also not in attendance.

Late last year, Maren also said she was stepping back from country music, but later clarified that she was leaving the toxic parts behind.

