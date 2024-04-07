CMT Music Awards 2024 - Full Winners List!

The 2024 CMT Music Awards are just wrapping up on Sunday night (April 7) at the Moody Center in Austin, Tex.

The annual awards show honored the best of country music videos over the past year, and was hosted by Kelsea Ballerini.

Throughout the night, many stars took the stage to present awards and there were several performances, including from Kelsea herself, Keith Urban, Trisha Yearwood, Sam Hunt and a huge group performance by both a reunited Sugarland and Little Big Town, who just announced they’re going on tour together later this year!

There were also some big winners of the night and we have the complete winners list right here.

Keep reading to find out who all took home awards…

JUNE CARTER CASH HUMANITARIAN AWARD

Trisha Yearwood

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde – “Light On In The Kitchen”

Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile – “Dear Insecurity”

Brothers Osborne – “Nobody’s Nobody”

Cody Johnson – “The Painter”

Darius Rucker – “Fires Don’t Start Themselves”

HARDY – “Truck Bed”

Jason Aldean – “Let Your Boys Be Country”

Jelly Roll – “Need A Favor” – WINNER

Jordan Davis – “Next Thing You Know”

Kacey Musgraves – “Deeper Well”

Kelsea Ballerini – “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)”

Lainey Wilson – “Watermelon Moonshine”

Mickey Guyton feat. Kane Brown – “Nothing Compares To You”

Parmalee – “Gonna Love You”

Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”

Zach Bryan – “Nine Ball”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde – “Light On In The Kitchen”

Gabby Barrett – “Glory Days”

Kacey Musgraves – “Deeper Well”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Penthouse”

Lainey Wilson – “Watermelon Moonshine” – WINNER

Megan Moroney – “I’m Not Pretty”

Reba McEntire – “Seven Minutes In Heaven”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Bailey Zimmerman – “Religiously”

Cody Johnson – “The Painter”

HARDY – “Truck Bed”

Jelly Roll – “Need A Favor” – WINNER

Jordan Davis – “Next Thing You Know”

Luke Combs – “Fast Car (Official Live Video)”

Morgan Wallen – “Last Night (One Record At A Time Sessions)”

DUO/GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne – “Nobody’s Nobody”

Dan + Shay – “Save Me The Trouble” – WINNER

Old Dominion – “Memory Lane”

Parmalee – “Girl In Mine”

The War And Treaty – “Have You A Heart”

Tigirlily Gold – “Shoot Tequila”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton – “We Don’t Fight Anymore” – WINNER

Ella Langley feat. Koe Wetzel – “That’s Why We Fight”

Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan – “Cowboys And Plowboys”

Justin Moore & Priscilla Block – “You, Me And Whiskey”

Lukas Nelson + Promise of The Real feat. Lainey Wilson – “More Than Friends”

Mickey Guyton feat. Kane Brown – “Nothing Compares To You”

Old Dominion & Megan Moroney – “Can’t Break Up Now”

BREAKTHROUGH FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR, PRESENTED BY WALT DISNEY WORLD

Anne Wilson – “Rain In The Rearview”

Ashley Cooke – “your place” – WINNER

Brittney Spencer – “Bigger Than The Song”

Tigirlily Gold – “Shoot Tequila”

BREAKTHROUGH MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR, PRESENTED BY WALT DISNEY WORLD

Chayce Beckham – “23”

Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”

Warren Zeiders – “Pretty Little Poison” – WINNER

Zach Bryan – “Oklahoma Smokeshow”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Amber Riley – “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.” (from CMT Smashing Glass)

Bret Michaels & Chris Janson – “Nothing But a Good Time” (from CMT Crossroads)

Carrie Underwood – “Hate My Heart” (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)

Cody Johnson – “Human” (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)

Dierks Bentley – “Drunk On A Plane” (from CMT Storytellers)

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter – “Thinking ‘Bout You” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Hozier & Maren Morris – “Take Me To Church” (from CMT Crossroads)

Jelly Roll – “Need a Favor” (from 2023 CMT Music Awards) – WINNER

Kelsea Ballerini – “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)” (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)

The War And Treaty – “On My Own” (from CMT Smashing Glass)

CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Chase Rice – “Goodnight Nancy” (from CMT Studio Sessions)

Dylan Scott – “Don’t Close Your Eyes (Keith Whitley Cover)” (from CMT Digital Campfire Sessions)

Megan Moroney – “I’m Not Pretty” (from CMT Digital Campfire Sessions)

Nate Smith – “Whiskey On You” (from CMT Studio Sessions)

Stephen Wilson Jr. – “Year to Be Young 1994” (from CMT Studio Sessions)

Scotty McCreery – “It Matters To Her” (from CMT Stages) – WINNER

The Castellows – “I Know It Will Never End” (from CMT Studio Sessions)