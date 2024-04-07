Top Stories
Apr 07, 2024 at 10:34 pm
By JJ Staff

'Cowboy Carter' Collaborators Tanner Adell, Tiera Kennedy, Reyna Roberts & Brittney Spencer Present Together at CMT Music Awards 2024

'Cowboy Carter' Collaborators Tanner Adell, Tiera Kennedy, Reyna Roberts & Brittney Spencer Present Together at CMT Music Awards 2024

Beyoncé‘s new album Cowboy Carter was represented at the 2024 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on Sunday (April 7) in Austin, Tex.

Tanner Adell, Tiera Kennedy, Reyna Roberts and Brittney Spencer all took to the stage to present an award together.

The four country music artists are all featured on Beyoncé‘s cover of “Blackbiird” on her latest album Cowboy Carter.

Tanner also lends vocals to the album’s opening track “American Requiem,” while Tiera, Reyna and Brittney all sing harmonies on “Tyrant.”

On the red carpet earlier in the night, Tanner talked about working on the song and hearing it for the first time.

“You know, I found out, along with the rest of the world, what all of this sounded like and looked like,” she told Billboard. “It was just as much a gift for me as I know it was for everybody else.

Another artist who worked on Cowboy Carter, Willie Jones, was also in attendance at the CMT Music Awards. He is a featured artist on the song “Just For Fun.”

Brittney is also pictured here performing “Burn It Down” with Parker McCollum.

Browse through the gallery to see 25+ photos of Tanner Adell, Tiera Kennedy, Reyna Roberts, Brittney Spencer and Willie Jones at the CMT Music Awards…
Photos: Getty
