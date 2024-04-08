Lauren Graham Talks Matthew Perry at Book Tour Stop, Reveals Last Birthday Gift He Gave Her

Lauren Graham spoke about her late friend Matthew Perry at a recent stop on her book tour.

The 57-year-old actress talked about the late actor on Friday (April 5) in Washington, D.C., noting that it’s “still really hard to believe” that he passed away.

While speaking to the crowd, Lauren shared how proud he was of how his own memoir was received, and she also shared the last birthday gift he gave her.

“While he was not technically ever a boyfriend, he was an almost in my life,” she said, via Deadline, adding that he was “a friend and a constant.”

“We would stretch for a year, then he would come back in my life, and he had just come back in my life last year,” she added.

Lauren revealed that in March 2023, for her birthday, he gifted her a pickleball set.

“He’s like really into tennis and pickleball, with a card that said, ‘Be older,’” she shared.

The actress shared that he was proud of how well his book, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing” was received.

“The solace I take from having seen him at the time I saw him was he was so thrilled with how his book was received — and not just because it was a huge success, but because his life’s work kind of became, ‘How can I give back? How can I talk about the struggles I had and hopefully help someone else?’” she told fans.

A couple weeks after Matthew‘s untimely death, Lauren shared how he was doing prior to him passing away in October.