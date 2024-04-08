Tori Kelly Shares How Her Health Scare Changed Her Outlook On Life

Tori Kelly is opening up about her hospitalization last summer.

The 31-year-old singer wound up in the ICU in July 2023, being treated for blood clots around her vital organs.

Now, she is doing much better and just released her brand new, self-titled album Tori.

In a new interview, Tori shared how her life has been impacted since her medical emergency nearly a year ago.

“When I look at just my life, my career and getting to go on these tours, I’m just like, ‘I don’t want to take anything for granted because life as I now have experienced is so fragile,’” she told People. “I’m just holding people a little closer.”

She also said that she is now feeling “amazing” and only taking “a simple medication.” She also goes in for checkups occasionally to make sure she’s doing well.

Following her health scare, Tori also was inspired to write a new song, “High Water,” which is on the just released album.

“I was able to really process what had happened, and I am a late processor,” she said. “I think it helps me in my songwriting though, because I’m able to think back and be like, ‘Oh, that’s how I felt. OK, let me channel that feeling.’”

Check out Tori‘s new self-titled album on Apple Music, or you can stream it below!