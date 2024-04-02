Top Stories
Hunter Schafer Reveals the Famous Celeb She Dated in 2019, Has Simple Response to 'Euphoria' Season 3 Rumor &amp; More

Hunter Schafer Reveals the Famous Celeb She Dated in 2019, Has Simple Response to 'Euphoria' Season 3 Rumor & More

Beyonc&eacute; Channels Her Inner Country Queen While Being Honored with Innovator Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024

Beyoncé Channels Her Inner Country Queen While Being Honored with Innovator Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024

Angie Harmon Says Her Dog Was Killed by Instacart Driver, Shares Heartbreaking Story

Angie Harmon Says Her Dog Was Killed by Instacart Driver, Shares Heartbreaking Story

Rome Flynn Breaks Silence on Shocking 'Chicago Fire' Exit, Explains Why He Left

Rome Flynn Breaks Silence on Shocking 'Chicago Fire' Exit, Explains Why He Left

Apr 02, 2024 at 10:44 am
By JJ Staff

'Bridgerton' Season 3 Episode Titles & Major Casting Changes Revealed

Continue Here »

'Bridgerton' Season 3 Episode Titles & Major Casting Changes Revealed

Bridgerton season three is fast approaching its Netflix debut date, and we have some news for you while you wait!

If you don’t know, Netflix announced that hit show’s new season will debut in two parts this coming Spring. Part 1 (consisting of four episodes) will be released on May 16, the final four episodes will stream on June 13.

Now, we have all the episode titles for you to see!

Keep reading to find out more…

Bridgerton episode titles

The third season of the series will focus on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), as well as other central characters.

However, you may not have realized that 2 stars from previous seasons have exited the series as well!

Keep reading to find out who has exited the show, which actress was replaced, and more…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
bridgerton season three episode titles new photos revealed 01
bridgerton season three episode titles new photos revealed 02
bridgerton season three episode titles new photos revealed 03
bridgerton season three episode titles new photos revealed 04
bridgerton season three episode titles new photos revealed 05
bridgerton season three episode titles new photos revealed 06
bridgerton season three episode titles new photos revealed 07
bridgerton season three episode titles new photos revealed 08

Photos: Netflix
Posted to: Bridgerton, EG, Extended, Luke Newton, Netflix, nicola coughlan, Slideshow, Television