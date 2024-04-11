JoJo Siwa Clarifies Her Comments About Inventing the Genre 'Gay Pop'

JoJo Siwa is walking back her comments.

The 20-year-old dancer and singer recently went viral with her new song “Karma,” along with an interview in which she said she came up with a genre called “gay pop.”

“When I first signed with Columbia [Records], I said I wanted to start a new genre of music…gay pop,” she declared in a previous interview with Billboard.

A clip of that interview quickly went viral on social media, with plenty of people calling out the young star with examples of queer artists making “gay pop” music before her – from Elton John to Adam Lambert to Tegan & Sara.

In a conversation with TMZ, JoJo walked back that statement.

“I’m definitely not the inventor of gay pop,” she admitted. “But I do wanna be a piece of making it bigger than it already is. I wanna bring more attention to it. I’m not the creator… but I might be like the CEO, or the CMO.”

