Rihanna Reveals Her 'Fantasy' Plastic Surgery Procedure & One She'd Never Have Done

Megan Thee Stallion Bares All on 'Women's Health' Body Issue 2024 Cover, Opens Up About Getting Hate After Being Shot

50 Celebs That Gave Their Children the Same Name (Including 4 Kids Named Harper & 3 Named Charlie Wolf!)

NBC Cancels 3 TV Shows

Apr 11, 2024 at 10:50 am
By JJ Staff

JoJo Siwa Clarifies Her Comments About Inventing the Genre 'Gay Pop'

JoJo Siwa is walking back her comments.

The 20-year-old dancer and singer recently went viral with her new song “Karma,” along with an interview in which she said she came up with a genre called “gay pop.”

“When I first signed with Columbia [Records], I said I wanted to start a new genre of music…gay pop,” she declared in a previous interview with Billboard.

Keep reading to find out more…

A clip of that interview quickly went viral on social media, with plenty of people calling out the young star with examples of queer artists making “gay pop” music before her – from Elton John to Adam Lambert to Tegan & Sara.

In a conversation with TMZ, JoJo walked back that statement.

“I’m definitely not the inventor of gay pop,” she admitted. “But I do wanna be a piece of making it bigger than it already is. I wanna bring more attention to it. I’m not the creator… but I might be like the CEO, or the CMO.”

Find out which music stars recently came out as LGBTQ+ in 2024.
Photos: Getty
