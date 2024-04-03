Top Stories
Apr 03, 2024 at 10:25 am
By JJ Staff

Every Star Who Came Out as LGBTQ+ So Far in 2024

Visibility is so crucial.

Over the past few months, many high-profile celebrities have gotten candid about their sexuality and gender identity, confirming that they are all part of the LGBTQ+ community.

At a time when LGBTQ+ rights have especially come under fire in the United States and around the world, including proposed anti-trans legislation in several states, as well as attempts to ban drag shows, these stars are all helping push back against ignorance, prejudice and intolerance in the fight for equality for every citizen.

For more information and more ways to help support the LGBTQ+ cause, check out organizations like HRC, GLAAD and The Trevor Project.

Click through to see who came out in 2024 so far…

