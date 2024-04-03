'Grey's Anatomy' Season 21 Cast Update: Contracts Are Up for 6 Major Stars, Must Secure New Deals to Return

Grey’s Anatomy has been renewed for a 21st season at ABC, and we found out some new details that might interest fans regarding potential cast shakeups.

Several leading characters do not have contracts past season 20, meaning they could decide not sign on for another season. Just because they don’t have a contract does not mean they won’t return, it just means they need to enter negotiations.

