'Grey's Anatomy' Renewed for Season 21 By ABC!

Grey’s Anatomy has been officially renewed for season 21 by ABC!

Shonda Rhimes, the show’s creator, released a statement to THR sharing, “The loyalty and love of Grey’s Anatomy fans has propelled us into a historic 21st season, and I could not be more grateful. [Showrunner] Meg Marinis’ storytelling is a gift that continues to keep the show vibrant, compelling and alive, and I can’t wait to see what she has in store for next season.”

The series is the longest-running medical TV drama in history.

THR is making it clear that there is no word on who will be returning for season 21 at this time. Most notably, Ellen Pompeo, the show’s original star, took on a reduced role in recent seasons. Find out how many episodes she’s appearing in for season 20, airing every Thursday on ABC.

This is the second TV show renewed by ABC today!