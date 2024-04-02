Top Stories
Hunter Schafer Reveals the Famous Celeb She Dated in 2019, Has Simple Response to 'Euphoria' Season 3 Rumor &amp; More

There's a Big Rumor About Kylie Jenner &amp; Timothee Chalamet - Here's the Truth!

14 Celebrities Make Forbes' Billionaires List: Net Worths Ranked From Lowest to Highest (With the Top Earner at $5.5 Billion)

Netflix Cancels 3 TV Shows

Apr 02, 2024 at 4:34 pm
By JJ Staff

Kristen Wiig Reprises Target Lady Role for New Target 2024 Commercial - Watch Now!

Kristen Wiig Reprises Target Lady Role for New Target 2024 Commercial - Watch Now!

Kristen Wiig is back as the Target Lady!

The beloved actress first originated the role in an episode of Saturday Night Live back in 2005 and she played the role nine times over the years, including when she hosted back in 2013.

Now, Target is actually paying Kristen to play the role for a new ad!

The ad has been timed for Target’s Circle Week.

“I’m on the clock and ready to rock!” Target Lady says in the ad. “It’s Target Circle Week!”

Keep reading to find out more…

Kristen is actually hosting this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live and we hope that she reprises the character in a live sketch once again. Watch the full teaser ad below!

Did you see that Kristen recently reunited with a former co-star?
