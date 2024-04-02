Kristen Wiig Reprises Target Lady Role for New Target 2024 Commercial - Watch Now!

Kristen Wiig is back as the Target Lady!

The beloved actress first originated the role in an episode of Saturday Night Live back in 2005 and she played the role nine times over the years, including when she hosted back in 2013.

Now, Target is actually paying Kristen to play the role for a new ad!

The ad has been timed for Target’s Circle Week.

“I’m on the clock and ready to rock!” Target Lady says in the ad. “It’s Target Circle Week!”

Kristen is actually hosting this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live and we hope that she reprises the character in a live sketch once again. Watch the full teaser ad below!

